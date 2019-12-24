Absorbing big losses
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was asked about losing leading pass rusher Ronnie Perkins to a suspension for Saturday’s Peach Bowl game against LSU.
Replacing key elements has been part of the defense’s narrative, Grinch said. He pointed to the injury losses of Tre Norwood, Kenneth Mann and Jon-Michael Terry and added that Caleb Kelly missed the first 10 weeks of the season.
“We just continue to kind of find a way. There are a lot of guys that, anytime you don't have somebody, there's a lot of guys that have to step up,” Grinch said during a Tuesday media session in Atlanta. “We'll put the guys in the best position to be successful. Those guys will get a bigger role. When Jon-Michael went out, we had a lot more conversations about Nik Bonitto and David Ugwoegbu. That’s sort of the way this thing goes.”
Delarrin Turner-Yell is expected to miss the contest with a broken collarbone. He’s started at strong safety in the previous 13 games.
How does Grinch feel about safety depth?
“I feel good. From a preparation standpoint, those guys are doing a great job,” said Grinch, who didn’t reveal his personnel plan. “Those guys playing in that game have played significant reps so it’s not like you’re dusting someone off or moving a bunch of guys around.
“That’s not the time of the year to do that. If you absorb too much past that, you may be in that kind of scramble in terms of scrambling the depth. I feel confident the guys will play their tails off like they have.”
Swinging things quickly
Grinch’s impact on Oklahoma’s defense is evident by the numbers.
The Sooners ranked No. 24 in total defense this season (330.6 yards allowed per game). Last season, OU’s defense sat at No. 114 (453.8 yards).
The first-year improvement is parallel to what happened when Lincoln Riley was hired as OU’s offensive coordinator in 2015.
“The offense bought in during ‘15 and our defense bought in (this season),” Oklahoma co-offensive coordinator Cale Gundy said. “It’s very similar and that’s where it starts from. They have to believe in you. That’s where being a good coach, a leader and a disciplined coach, you have to be able to lead them. Coach Riley definitely did with our offense and obviously Coach Grinch and the defensive coaches have this year.”
Facing ‘Speed D’
LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger didn’t want to disrespect any fellow Southeastern Conference schools, but he heaped praises on OU’s defense.
“This might be the fastest defense we face. They can run. Their defensive line can run, their linebackers can run, their secondary can run,” Ensminger said. “They present problems with their speed. And so it’s protection first.
“You have to be able to run the football against this team. Nobody has. You put up explosive runs on tape and there’s not very many of them, so it’s got to be a good mixture.
“It’s going to be a challenge.”
Tracking K9
Kenneth Murray didn’t win any major individual awards for his defensive play, but Ensminger made it sound like an oversight.
“Number 9, the linebacker, might be the best linebacker in the country,” the LSU offensive coordinator said. “He’s instinctive, he’s fast. He does swinging routes and runs down backs. He’s a special player and we have to account for him on every play.”
Murray has 60 less tackles than last season (95) but has more tackles for loss (16.0 this season compared to 12.5 in 2018).
Remembering Burris
Bob Burris, a former Oklahoma halfback who played three seasons including for Bud Wilkinson’s national championship team in 1955, died last Friday. He was 84.
Burris, a Muskogee native, was among five brothers who played at OU including Buddy Burris (three-time All-American lineman) and Kurt Burris (Outland Trophy winner).
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 17 at Oklahoma City’s Crossings Community Church.