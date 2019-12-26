Learning season
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was sitting with a group of reserve players at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Thursday morning.
Rattler wasn’t in the main interview room where the starters congregated during the Peach Bowl media day activities. But the freshman said every experience he has had this season is preparing him for the future.
“It’s been a great learning experience. I’m learning a lot from these older guys,” Rattler said in his first interview availability since joining the Sooners. “We have a great team with great leaders on this team. Coach (Lincoln) Riley and all the other coaches have taught me a lot of things for on the field and off the field. I’m soaking a lot in.”
Rattler said he has learned plenty from starter Jalen Hurts. The scout-team work — similar to what former OU quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield went through — has paid off, as well.
Next season, there will be a quarterback competition for the third consecutive season.
“I’m ready to go,” Rattler said.
Tanner Mordecai is the only other scholarship quarterback returning from this roster.
“He’s a great player,” Rattler said. “We like to compete against each other in practice and we’ve learned a lot from each other. We push each other.”
Rattler has played in only two games. He’s 6-of-8 passing for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Despite the limited action, Rattler continues to be a fan favorite. The former five-star quarterback’s name is often heard shouted after games and he’s hounded for autographs.
“It’s a blessing,” Rattler said. “I have a lot of work to do. I haven’t shown anything yet. I’m ready for my opportunity and the fan base here is amazing.”
Tough road back
It’s a “bittersweet” time, OU running back Trey Sermon admitted. The Georgia native returned home for the Peach Bowl, but he can’t play after suffering a season-ending left knee injury against Iowa State.
“It’s good to be back, but I’m just glad I’m able to be here and cheer on my brothers,” Sermon said.
Sermon’s injury happened on a 14-yard run against the Cyclones. He knew instantly that it wasn’t good.
“I kind of felt something a little different than before. I knew it was serious,” Sermon said.
Sermon said rehabilitation is going well, though he doesn’t have a timetable on his return.
He has been there for T.J. Pledger, who is expected to get more work in the bowl game following Sermon’s injury and Rhamondre Stevenson’s suspension.
“Just stay patient and stay ready. He’s built for it,” Sermon said of his advice to the sophomore. “His knowledge of the game has increased a lot over the course of the season. He’s definitely ready.
“I just told him throughout the game, while you aren’t in, pay attention a lot, so you can get a feel for it. I know it’s not the same as actually being out there, but I know once he gets his opportunity, he’ll be ready.”
Longtime friends go way back
OU’s CeeDee Lamb and LSU’s Grant Delpit will be battling each other in the season’s most important game.
Delpit is the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back, while Lamb was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver.
“CeeDee is a great player. I played with CeeDee little league — a lot of people don’t know that — in Texas, sixth to eighth grade,” Delpit said. “We played on the same team, so I know all about CeeDee. We talk all the time. He’s a great player.”
Delpit said the pair never lost a game in three seasons. Lamb was a running back and receiver, while Delpit was a “small” cornerback because he didn’t hit a growth spurt until high school.
The friends have talked leading up to the game.
“He was the first person I called when I was watching TV and it came out the playoff rankings that we were playing him,” Delpit said. “It’s going to be some competition.”
LSU’s leading rusher questionable
All eyes have been on Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is nursing an injured hamstring.
The junior’s status remains unknown heading into Saturday’s game.
“He didn’t practiced yesterday. He may practice a little bit (Thursday). We’re not sure yet,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “If he is going to practice, he’s questionable for the game. I do believe that if there’s any shot of him being cleared to play medically, that if our trainers and doctors say that he can play, I think he is going to try.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I hope he does play.”
Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 TDs in 2019.
Making the big time
OU defensive lineman LaRon Stokes played at NEO last season and the Norsemen advanced to the Midwest Classic Bowl.
Stokes smiled when talking about how far his football career has come in 12 months.
“It’s such a big difference. I remember playing in bowl games in juco and obviously it’s nothing like this,” Stokes said. “It’s a fun experience to come out and experience what D-I football is all about — playing at the highest level for the highest stakes.”
Stokes and the rest of the Sooners’ defensive line will have their hands full with a talented LSU offense.
“We can’t overthink it and do different things. We have to do what we’re coached to do and just trust our coaching and we’ll be all right,” he said.