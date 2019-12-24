ATLANTA – The current generation of Oklahoma football fans have yet to experience national championship bliss.
The path to a title has been revealed once again this season with the Sooners’ inclusion in the College Football Playoff. If OU can beat LSU in Saturday’s Peach Bowl, it would face either Ohio State or Clemson in the national championship game.
These chances cannot be taken lightly. There is never a guarantee that OU will return to this position in the near future.
“You can’t take it for granted, but there’s a hunger that is out there,” Oklahoma co-offensive coordinator Cale Gundy said during Tuesday’s media availability. “There’s a hunger with the team, the fans, the students, the players, the alumni. There’s a hunger. At Oklahoma, you have that hunger every single year.
“It’s there.”
When Bob Stoops guided the Sooners to the 2000 national championship, fans dreamed of multiple titles. That was fair considering the foundation that was set during that era.
Since then, there have been six opportunities for another crown and it still hasn’t happened.
Oklahoma was one win away from a title in the 2003, 2004 and 2008 seasons. The program was two victories from a national championship in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Given the nearly two-decade drought, does Lincoln Riley feel pressure to end OU’s longest stretch without a national title?
“This program has a longstanding history of great expectations and that I think you feel that all the time, every year, no matter where you’re at here,” Riley said. “And it’s a great thing because I think it helps push us to continue to play at the level that we have.”
Getting an invitation to play in the CFP means you are two wins from earning a national championship.
After making it to the four-team playoff for the third consecutive season and fourth in five years – and going 0-3 in those semifinal games – does it now feel like a success to make the playoff or a disappointment because the team didn’t advance?
“You’re a competitor. You put your all in this sport and in your craft. You are trying to go all the way,” OU defensive lineman Neville Gallimore said. “Unfortunately the past couple of years, it hasn’t happened. But that doesn’t change the standards. We’re going to keep working and do whatever we can … a season like that, you have to go back to the drawing board and fight your tail off to get back to that position.”
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said this isn’t a group of guys who will say “OK, we got to the semifinal so let’s check that box.” He expects the team to prepare and play well against LSU.
“As you get to this stage, it is so rare for teams to be here more than once. If you go through the list of schools that have been here, and obviously there are some commonalities in Oklahoma being one of them,” Grinch said. “You'd like to think being on this stage helps you. Being in the fire, understanding what the week leading up to is, and the chatter that goes along with it. That can help from a distraction standpoint.”
There has been one distinct lesson that Oklahoma can clutch after national semifinal losses to Georgia in the Rose Bowl (2017) and Alabama in the Orange Bowl (2018).
Against the Bulldogs, the Sooners built a 31-14 lead in the first half, but lost 54-48 in overtime after a sluggish second half. The Crimson Tide jumped to a 28-0 advantage in last year’s semifinal game and held OU off to grab a 45-34 victory.
Playing a complete four quarters will be important against LSU.
“We’ve been here twice and learned a bunch between the first two,” OU linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “I’m just excited for this one, and try to finish the mission.”