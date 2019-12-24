ATLANTA — Alex Grinch is familiar with jokes told at his expense during the holiday season.
The Oklahoma defensive coordinator embraces his last name. He says it is where his mental toughness was developed.
And then he threw out a different Dr. Seuss reference.
“My wife, she married into it,” Grinch said during a Christmas Eve news conference at the Peach Bowl. “Her last name was Blaser. And the places I could’ve gone if my last name was Blaser.”
Shortly after Grinch was hired at Oklahoma, fans began changing internet profile pictures to Dr. Seuss’ famous green character. It was a celebration for a new coach who admits he hasn’t seen the iconic “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” movie.
On Wednesday, the OU coach will spend the holiday mostly focused on stealing LSU’s dreams in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday.
The Sooners will mix Christmas with an afternoon two-hour practice at Georgia State Stadium on Wednesday. Last year, the team held a similar workout in the lead up to the Orange Bowl.
“We’re going to spend Christmas practicing,” OU linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “I wanted to be here in a playoff game. I’m here now. It’s something to take advantage of.”
His teammate Neville Gallimore said spending Christmas away from home is more of an opportunity than a challenge.
“A lot of us would love to be at home, but you have an opportunity to play a ball game and do what we do. We’re here, we’re gonna make the most of it,” Gallimore said.
Oklahoma’s success has led to 21 consecutive bowl appearances, which is the third-longest active streak in college football.
Assistant coach Cale Gundy has been a part of each postseason contest during that stretch. It’s gotten to the point where he had to be reminded what the date was on Tuesday.
“Football takes over your life at a place like this where you are always in bowl games. It’s like you are always away from home around the Christmas time and holiday,” Gundy said. “As a little kid, you are counting the days down until you get to Christmas. (Now) you don’t know what day it is. I’m very fortunate. I’m very blessed.”
Many of the Oklahoma coaches have school-aged children. There is probably going to be Christmas celebrations before, during and after the bowl game. Gundy has adult-aged kids and their family exchanged gifts last weekend.
Murray doesn’t mind hanging out with teammates — his second family — during Christmas 2019.
“They are brothers for life that I have,” Murray said. “They are a great team with great guys. I’m truly thankful for all of them.”