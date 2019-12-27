ATLANTA – The question – deep in the heart of Southeastern Conference country – drew immediate attention during Friday’s Peach Bowl media session with head coaches.
Is Lincoln Riley looking at Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against LSU also as an opportunity to represent the Big 12? Or is the Sooners coach just focused on representing his football team?
“I do think it’s a chance to represent your league. I wouldn’t shy away from that,” Riley said with LSU coach Ed Orgeron sitting next to him. “I think you are, but I don’t think this is necessarily about the Big 12 versus the SEC or anything else.”
The Sooners’ last three bowl opponents have come against SEC teams, and Oklahoma is 1-2. OU beat Auburn in the Sugar Bowl (2016) but lost College Football Playoff semifinal games to Georgia in the Rose Bowl (2017) and Alabama in the Orange Bowl (2018).
“Maybe I’m straddling the fence there, but I do see it as a chance to represent your league, certainly. Now this matchup is about Oklahoma and LSU. That’s certainly what it’s going to come down to,” Riley said.
“But these are big stages. I think it's great representing your league, just getting here because, obviously, with the current format, not every league is going to be represented in the College Football Playoff. So we're excited to be here and excited to play our best.”