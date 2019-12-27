ATLANTA — Quarterbacks often get too much credit when their teams are doing well and too much criticism when things unravel.
Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts has been playing the position since he was a child. He understands his responsibility heading into Saturday’s Peach Bowl game against LSU.
“All these different things come with the territory of being a quarterback and being a leader,” Hurts said. “I say it all the time, people lead because their peers let them lead. These guys here put me in this position on this pedestal.
"I hold myself accountable and I hold them accountable to do their jobs and, more importantly, do my job for them.”
The College Football Playoff semifinal game pairs Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow from LSU against Hurts, the runner-up to the sport’s most prestigious award.
Quarterback play likely will determine this game. The team that moves on to the CFP championship game will likely be guided by the quarterback who performs better.
Cale Gundy has been an OU assistant coach since 1999. He’s helped coach offenses led by four Heisman-winning quarterbacks (Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray) and two Heisman runner-ups (Josh Heupel, Hurts).
Gundy was asked if teams can win a national championship without an elite quarterback.
“You look around at all levels of football and the ones that move forward and have success usually have good quarterbacks,” Gundy said. “I guess it depends on what type of quarterback that you are talking about. The four that are in the College Football Playoff are very talented and they’ve led their teams.
"But obviously it’s not all about them. They are surrounded. They have good defenses and skill players. You have to have a guy driving that machine.”
Hurts’ game has been much different than Mayfield and Murray. He’s rushed for 1,255 yards (just 44 yards shy of Jack Mildren’s 1971 rushing record by a quarterback). He’s also thrown 32 touchdown passes.
The OU quarterback’s run-pass versatility has gained the attention of LSU’s defensive players.
The Tigers want to put constant pressure on Hurts, but can’t afford to rush past him and lose containment, linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson said, especially with the quarterback’s scrambling ability.
“I got to worry about him running the ball. I'd rather he sit in the pocket like a duck and let me grab you,” Chaisson said. “It's something great on his part. He knows that. He knows as a team that plays a lot of man that we trust our defensive backs against any receiver in the country. He's going to get sometimes in the open field and make something (happen).
“With people manned up, with their backs turned to the quarterback, that's his time to shine.”
The Achilles heel in Hurts’ game is turnovers. He’s accounted for 13 (seven interceptions, six fumbles) of OU’s 18 turnovers this season. He’s had some key giveaways in the red zone, which has changed the momentum of games.
Burrow will be a challenge for the Sooners.
The LSU quarterback has thrown 48 touchdowns this season. Eight of the scoring strikes have covered at least 40 yards.
Preparing for him won’t be easy.
“It’s difficult because one of the things you’re trying to do every week is find deficiencies. You’re trying to find these are their areas of strength. Often times, those aren’t the hard ones to find. They kind of jump out on the film,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “It’s the deficiencies that you’re trying to look for. Trying to go through a game and find out why they struggled. And the issue you run into with these guys is the deficiencies just aren’t there.
“What about this game? You watch this game and they don’t jump out to you. Watch this quarter from this game and watch this series. You get my point. Any event, a major challenge. Can beat you with his arm, can beat you with his legs. Has elite weapons around him. That’s obviously why they find themselves here. It will be a great test.”
Getting pressure on Burrow will be critical. It could be a bigger challenge without suspended defensive end Ronnie Perkins in the lineup.
"When we talk about this d-line, it goes inside-out. The senior leadership that we’ve had from Neville Gallimore has been great all year long. Guys beside him will have to step up," OU defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux said. "You’ve seen the emergence from Jalen Redmond and guys like that stepping up and making plays. We expect the same type of things on Saturday."
LSU’s offensive line has allowed 29 sacks this season, which ranked 10th in the SEC and 77th overall.
Defensive lineman LaRon Stokes said Burrow cannot be allowed to get comfortable with his offense.
“That’s the main thing,” Stokes said. “We just have to keep pressure on him because obviously he can do some special things with the ball on the run. We have to keep him in the pocket and get pressure on him and get hits.”
See our staff picks for OU vs. LSU in the Peach Bowl
Sports columnist Guerin Emig
Sports columnist Bill Haisten
The Picker
Sports Editor Michael Peters
Assistant editor Patrick Prince
OU beat writer Eric Bailey
College beat writer Kelly Hines
OSU beat writer Frank Bonner II
TU beat writer Dekota Gregory
The Oklahoma Sooners and Louisiana State Tigers have only met twice prior to this year's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl:…
Who are the next Oklahoma Sooners? Here's an updated look at OU football's 2020 commits according to Rivals.com.