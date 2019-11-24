NORMAN — During a dramatic month featuring three wins by a total of eight points, Oklahoma’s takeaways have come at the ideal time.
An interception on a two-point conversion attempt, although not a statistical turnover, provided the winning play in the victory against Iowa State on Nov. 9. The following week, Nik Bonitto sealed a historic comeback at Baylor with an interception with 29 seconds left.
And on Saturday, Brendan Radley-Hiles snagged an errant pass in the final two minutes to wrap up a 28-24 win against TCU that allowed the Sooners to keep their playoff hopes alive and secure a berth in the Big 12 championship game.
“We’re very confident in those situations because we practice that way,” Radley-Hiles said. “Coach (Alex) Grinch puts us in great situations in practice. We’re not scared. We’re not going to flinch. We’re going to stand firm when we get in those situations.”
Of the defense’s takeaways — 10 on the season including the interception against Iowa State — have come in the most recent three games, badly needed developments in tight games. OU hasn’t always been reliable in that department, having entered the weekend ranked 126th nationally in turnovers forced.
“At times, unfortunately, we haven’t played to our standard, but it just shows how resilient we are,” safety Pat Fields said. “We just find a way to scrap, stand firm, keep swinging throughout the whole game.”
Against the Horned Frogs, an interception ended what was a legitimate threat in the late stage. A failed fourth down by the Sooners gave another opportunity to TCU, which immediately advanced beyond midfield on a pass-interference penalty.
Neville Gallimore took down quarterback Max Duggan for a 1-yard loss, then Duggan connected on a short toss on second down and was off the mark on a pass on third down. On fourth-and-6, Duggan was under pressure by Kenneth Murray and forced into a bad throw that wound up in the hands of Radley-Hiles for his second interception this season.
“Our turnovers have come at really, really key times,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “It’s exciting. And what a phenomenal play it was, a critical play. We were close to several others, got our hands on a lot of balls, several tipped right there. I thought coverage was very good again tonight. I’m really proud of those guys.”
For a second week in a row, the Sooners reacted to a pick in epic fashion — with the other members of the defense joining the recipient in an animated celebration while running down the field, knowing the play might have been the difference between victory and defeat.
“We emphasize (takeaways) so much,” Radley-Hiles said. “We get them in practice (and) the energy is there as well. So when you get them in a stadium full of great fans, their energy, our energy, it just combines together and you have an awesome feeling.”
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
Kelly has been the University of Tulsa football and basketball beat writer since 2014. She grew up in Moore, was valedictorian at Christian Heritage Academy and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8452