ARLINGTON, Texas — While Lincoln Riley was asked multiple questions about quarterback Jalen Hurts, he made sure that reporters knew that there's competition to replace Kyler Murray.
Riley said on Monday that he is not any closer to officially naming a starter in the competition between Hurts and Tanner Mordecai.
"I haven’t got to see them for a while. I’ve been in the meeting room with them for about an hour a week during the summer, which is all I’ve been able to. I get to see them work out but don’t get to see them throw," Riley said during Big 12 Media Days. "I think they are all doing well. The competition will be raised certainly in August. You have a month there which gives you two-to-three weeks realistically to work through it and have a guy named and move forward from there."