ARLINGTON, Texas — Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler continues to get acclimated with the Oklahoma football program, Lincoln Riley said Monday afternoon.
Rattler, a five-star recruit who enrolled in school over the summer, is one of three scholarship players in the quarterbacks room, joining Jalen Hurts and Tanner Mordecai.
"Spencer’s done well. It’s been fun to have him in there. He’s very eager, very excited. I think a bunch of his buddies were here mid-term and he was hearing all about it and he was, I think, chomping at the bit to be here," Riley said. "It’ll be fun to throw him into the mix. There’s no doubt, he wants to be right in the middle of it. We’ll throw him out there in August and see where he’s at."