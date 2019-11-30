WICHITA, Kan. — The Oklahoma women’s basketball team got a career-high 30 points and nine 3-pointers from Taylor Robertson on Saturday afternoon, but it wasn’t quite enough.
The Sooners dropped an 88-83 decision to Wichita State, falling to 4-3 on the season.
Robertson, playing 60 miles from her hometown of McPherson, Kansas, shot 10-for-17 from the field, including 9-for-16 from 3-point range. She made six of her 3s in the second half as OU tried to rally from a 16-point deficit.
Robertson’s final 3-pointer pulled the Sooners within four points with 12 seconds left. Then, after a Wichita State turnover, Ana Llanusa hit a 3 with 9 seconds left to make it 84-83 Shockers. Llanusa scored 19 points.
Wichita State (4-2) clinched it at the line, as Seraphine Bastine was 4-for-4 over the final eight seconds. Bastin and Raven Prince scored 16 each to lead the Shockers.
The Sooners play Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.