There’s more to being a college beat writer than attending games.
Eric Bailey, who serves as the Tulsa World’s beat writer for the University of Oklahoma, recently opened a window into the challenges he faces on the job when he was profiled by the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma.
Bailey, a Seminole Tribal Citizen, covered University of Tulsa sports before moving over to the OU beat before the 2012 football season. He came to the World in September 2004 after working eight years at the Springfield (Missouri) News-Leader.
He attended Haskell Indian Nations University and the University of Kansas, where he was a 1996 Chips Quinn scholar, a national award given to minority journalism students.
In 2018, Bailey was named the Oklahoma Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.
Read Bailey's coverage of the Sooners on OUSportsExtra.com.