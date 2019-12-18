What happened Wednesday
While there isn’t much flash like last season, which drew four five-star players on offense, this year’s recruiting class focused on the offensive and defensive lines. The Sooners signed five offensive linemen and three defensive linemen to shore up depth. It was important for both sides of the ball to fix depth — the offensive line has lost players early to the NFL Draft and the defensive line has four players who have exhausted their eligibility.
What’s to come
The player to watch will be defensive end Reggie Grimes, a top 100 recruit who announced he will sign his letter of intent in February. Grimes announced he remains committed, but it’s likely suitors will still call for him. The Sooners could possibly look at graduate transfers at running back. There could be an interest by Lincoln Riley to still sign a quarterback. OU hasn’t signed one in this class, the first time that’s happened since 2015.
Headliner
Marvin Mims, wide receiver: The Frisco (Texas) Lone Star player is now the all-time leader in career receiving yards in Texas high school history (5,485 yards). He also set the single-season national record for receiving yards with 2,629 yards in 2019. OU's receiver group is likely to lose CeeDee Lamb (NFL draft) and Lee Morris and Nick Basquine (graduation).
Sleeper
Shane Whitter, linebacker: One of the fastest defensive players in this class, he flipped from Wake Forest to OU in recent weeks. He played offense as well in high school and is set up with the tools to be a strength in Alex Grinch’s “Speed D” setup.
Immediate impact
Perrion Winfrey, defensive line: He is the nation’s top junior college recruit and was a long-time commit to the Sooners. He had 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks for Iowa Western Community College. He’ll be expected to contribute immediately given the Sooners’ losses on the defensive line.