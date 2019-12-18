NORMAN — Lincoln Riley used social media to put a bow on the Wednesday opening of early signing day.
The Oklahoma football coach posted on Twitter: “Phase 1. Complete.” and "Phase 2. Complete." accompanied by videos showing the coast-to-coast recruiting work by the school.
Oklahoma has officially announced 17 players of what was expected to be 20 to its 2020 recruiting class.
Wide receiver Trevon West is expected to sign later in the morning to bring the total to 18.
There was a minor surprise and a major one on Wednesday.
Oklahoma is expected to lose running back Jase McClellan to Alabama in developments that occurred over the past 48 hours. It’s a horrible loss for the Sooners because the four-star running back has been on the program’s commitment list since July 2017.
Defensive lineman Reggie Grimes — the team’s most highly rated defensive player according to Rivals — announced he is going to bypass early signing day and send in paperwork in February. While it gives other schools an opportunity to sweep in and flip the talented player, Grimes tweeted that his recruitment is shut down.
The two in-state players — Broken Arrow’s Andrew Raym (offensive line) and Bishop McGuinness’ Brynden Walker (linebacker) — immediately got their paperwork to the Sooners after 7 a.m.
OU did draw two important junior college transfers who are expected to immediately help on the defensive line — Perrion Winfrey (Iowa Western) and Josh Ellison (Blinn).
The 2020 recruiting class doesn’t have the flash of three five-star wide receivers and a five-star quarterback like 2019, but it fills needs, according to Sooner Scoop recruiting analyst Josh McCuistion.
“I understand why some fans won’t be as excited about it as they should be, but I think the big thing to consider is this is a group that’s built largely around the line,” McCuisition said. “You look at five offensive line commitments and four defensive linemen … you are talking at almost half of your class being on the lines of scrimmage.”
Lincoln Riley will meet the media at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.