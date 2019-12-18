Andrew Raym has been waiting for this moment since he wore an Oklahoma outfit as a baby.
On Wednesday, the Broken Arrow High School star offensive lineman will sign a letter of intent to play football for the Sooners. For Raym and his Oklahoma football-loving family, this is a dream come true.
“Born and bred. I was wearing the jersey before I was a year old,” Raym said.
Oklahoma is expected to sign at least 20 players during the opening hours of the early signing period, which starts on Wednesday. Lincoln Riley is scheduled to meet the media at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the 2020 recruiting class.
The heart of the signing class is on the offensive and defensive lines. The Sooners are expected to ink five offensive linemen and four defensive linemen to replenish both sides of the ball.
Raym is rated as the state’s top recruit by Rivals and fills a need in this year’s OU class.
Oklahoma has stocked up with in-state players on the offensive line. In the 2017 class, Shawnee’s Creed Humphrey signed with the Sooners. In 2018, Westmoore’s Brey Walker joined the OU roster. This year, Raym makes his appearance.
“The big dogs gotta stay in state,” Raym said. “OU has always been known for its offensive line. Any time there’s a great offensive lineman coming out of Oklahoma, I don’t know why they wouldn’t choose OU.”
Raym understands that there will be immediate challenges and high expectations in an offensive meeting room that’s strictly run by Bill Bedenbaugh.
The BA star said he’s prepared to work hard.
“I know it’s going to be a challenge and I love it that way,” Raym said. “I’m the type of player that I love to compete. I’m ready to get in there with the best and become one of the best myself.”
Raym will enroll early and begin classes at Oklahoma on Jan. 12 to take advantage of spring football drills.
He is ready to represent his state, his high school and, especially, his family.
“I’ve had a ton of people help me get to where I am,” Raym said. “My parents have been a huge part of that. I can’t wait to ball out and do it for them.”
DT Josh Ellison
Height/Weight: 6-3, 285 pounds Hometown/School: Brenham, Texas (Blinn J.C.) Star rating: 4 stars 247Sports; N/A Rivals Fast fact: Made his decision just 48 hours before the early signing period started. He’s considered the nation’s No. 2 juco defensive lineman behind fellow OU signee Perrion Winfrey. Immediate impact: Ellison had 29 stops and 5.5 tackles for loss in 2019. He could be depended on early, especially with his junior college experience. Verbal commitment: Dec. 16, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @ellisonjoshua5
COURTESY/Blinn Community College
DE Reggie Grimes
Height/Weight: 6-5, 240 pounds Hometown/School: Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood) Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports, Rivals) Fast fact: Considered the top prospect in Tennessee, his defensive coordinator at Ravenwood was his father Reggie Grimes. The elder Grimes played at Alabama. Immediate impact: Grimes has the size and ability to be an instant contributor as Alex Grinch continues to look for playmakers on that side of the ball. Verbal commitment: Nov. 28, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @iamreggiegrimes
LB Shane Whitter
Height/Weight: 6-2, 236 pounds Hometown/School: Burlington, N.C. (Walter M. Williams) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports, Rivals) Fast fact: At one point an in-state Wake Forest commit, Whitter flipped to OU in late November. He had more than 130 tackles and eight touchdowns as a senior. Immediate impact: Whitter’s speed made him an impact player on offense in high school, but he could be even more dangerous in Alex Grinch’s “Speed D” setup. Verbal commitment: Nov. 27, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @shane_whitter
COURTESY/Williams High School
WR Marvin Mims
Height/Weight: 6-1, 168 pounds Hometown/School: Frisco, Texas (Lone Star) Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports, Rivals) Fast fact: A flip from Stanford, Mims is the all-time leader in career receiving yards in Texas high school football history (5,485 yards). He also set the single-season national record for receiving yards with 2,629 in 2019. Immediate impact: Oklahoma will be looking to likely replace CeeDee Lamb as well as Lee Morris and Nick Basquine. There will be opportunities to break onto the depth chart for Mims. Verbal commitment: Nov. 14, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @marvindmims
DE Noah Arinze
Height/Weight: 6-5, 236 pounds Hometown/School: St. Louis (Webster Groves High School) Star rating: 3 stars (Rivals), 3 stars (247Sports) Fast fact: After early official visits to Arizona State and Minnesota, Arinze felt at home following multiple unofficial visits and an official visit on opening weekend. He committed to OU the next weekend. Immediate impact: There is room for growth on his frame, which is ideal for a pass rusher similar to Ronnie Perkins, another St. Louis-area defender for the Sooners. Verbal commitment: Sept. 6, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @ArinzeNoah
Tulsa World File photo
OL Anton Harrison
Height/Weight: 6-5, 332 pounds Hometown/school: Washington DC (Archbishop Carroll High School) Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports), 4 stars (Rivals) Fast fact: Harrison decided on Oklahoma just two days after visiting Norman for the season-opening victory over Houston. OU beat out Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State for Harrison. Immediate impact: Harrison’s athleticism and length gives him a good foundation for his career and added months under strength and conditioning coach Bennie Wylie should pay off. Verbal commitment: Sept. 3, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @Ayee_Tonn
COURTESY
TE Jalin Conyers
Height/Weight: 6-4, 220 pounds Hometown/school: Gruver, Texas (Gruver High School) Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Conyers’ hometown has a population of less than 1,200 and in the northern part of the Texas panhandle. He’s a two-sport star with basketball also being a favorite of his. Immediate impact: Tight ends continue to be important in Lincoln Riley’s system (Mark Andrews, Grant Calcaterra, Austin Stogner) which could open an early door for Conyers. Verbal commitment: July 12, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @J_Conyers_2020
COURTESY/Gruver High School
S Bryson Washington
Height/Weight: 6-3, 192 pounds Hometown/School: Houston, Texas (C.E. King High School) Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Washington chose the Sooners on Independence Day over Texas, Auburn, Alabama and Baylor. Immediate impact: True freshmen have every opportunity to get on the field under Alex Grinch and given OU’s depth issues in the secondary, Washington will get a strong look. Verbal commitment: July 4, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @ChasingDream8
Photo by KIRK SIDES/Houston Chronicle
OLB Brynden Walker
Height/Weight: 6-3, 230 pounds Hometown/School: Oklahoma City (Bishop McGuinness High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: The one-time Oklahoma State commit who flipped to OU over the summer is the son of former LSU cornerback Denard Walker. Immediate impact: It will be interesting to see how Alex Grinch chooses to use Walker in the Sooners’ defensive scheme. Verbal commitment: June 30, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @brynden_walker
Photo via The Oklahoman
DT Perrion Winfrey
Height/Weight: 6-4, 305 pounds Hometown/School: Council Bluffs, Iowa (Iowa Western Community College) Star rating: 4 stars (Rivals), 3 stars (247 Sports) Fast fact: Widely considered the nation’s top junior college defensive lineman, Winfrey finished with 28 stops including 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 2019. Immediate impact: OU’s defensive linemen will be hit with heavy graduation losses and Winfrey will be expected to jump right in and contribute. Verbal commitment: June 12, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @perrionwin
Photo via Daily Herald Media Group
RB Seth McGowan
Height/Weight: 6-0, 215 pounds Hometown/School: Mesquite, Texas (Poteet High School) Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports, Rivals) Fast fact: McGowan grew up in a family of OU fans and, at the time of his verbal commitment, he held 27 scholarship offers. Immediate impact: Oklahoma’s running back room has always been deep and in each season of the Lincoln Riley era, that’s been important due to injuries and production. Young players often get opportunities. Verbal commitment: June 6, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @Sjmcg_28
Photo by JOHN F. RHODES/For the Dallas Morning News
WR Brian Darby
Height/Weight: 6-0, 200 pounds Hometown/School: College Station, Texas (A&M Consolidated High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Darby was recruited by outside wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons and chose OU over Arizona and Kansas State. Immediate impact: Darby’s versatility will be a plus for Lincoln Riley. Look for him to get an early look on special teams. Verbal commitment: June 6, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @swaggyb24
Photo via the Bryan-College Station Eagle
OT Noah Nelson
Height/Weight: 6-7, 290 pounds Hometown/School: Gilbert, Arizona (Williams Field High School) Star rating: 4 stars (Rivals), 3 stars (247Sports) Fast fact: Nelson’s addition continues a pipeline to the state of Arizona. Former OU players under the Lincoln Riley regime include Mark Andrews and Spencer Rattler. Immediate impact: Like the four other offensive lineman from high school in the 2020 recruiting class, it’ll be important to use the first season to get physically and mentally prepared for the college game. Verbal commitment: May 13, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @NoahNelson70
OT Nate Anderson
Height/Weight: 6-5, 260 pounds Hometown/School: Frisco, Texas (Reedy High School) Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports), 4 stars (Rivals) Fast fact: Anderson had a whirlwind recruitment last summer. He met Bill Bedenbaugh on a Thursday, visited and was offered on a Saturday and committed last May 6. Immediate impact: A converted defensive end, he has the athleticism to match Bedenbaugh’s coaching style. Like nearly all true freshmen on the offensive line, it will be hard to earn early playing time. Verbal commitment: May 6, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @ndatexas
NATHAN HUNSINGER/Dallas Morning News
ATH Michael Henderson
Height/Weight: 6-3, 225 pounds Hometown/School: Carrollton, Texas (Ranchview High School) Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports), 3 stars (Rivals) Fast fact: The Sooners, who offered him first, beat out rival Texas along with Florida, Nebraska and Texas A&M for Henderson. Immediate impact: Henderson played quarterback in high school, but has the build to play linebacker or H-back at OU. Verbal commitment: Feb. 24, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @nolimitmikey7
Tulsa World File photo
WR Trevon West
Height/Weight: 6-0, 165 pounds Hometown/School: Arlington, Texas (Lamar High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports, Rivals) Fast fact: West finished his senior season with 50 receptions for 1,093 yards and 16 touchdowns at Arlington Lamar. Immediate impact: Oklahoma played four true freshmen at the wide receiver/tight end position in 2018 and, if West can prove to contribute, he could draw early playing time. Verbal commitment: Feb. 15, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @TrevonWest19
BRANDON WADE/Special contributor to the Dallas Morning News
ATH Davon "DJ" Graham
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 pounds Hometown/School: Keller, Texas (Keller Central High School) Star rating: 4 stars (Rivals), 3 stars (247Sports) Fast fact: Graham. who played wide receiver and cornerback for Keller this season, also drew interest from LSU, Notre Dame, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State. bGraham’s athleticism will allow coaches to put him in the position to be successful early. Verbal commitment: Feb. 5, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @davongraham5
JAE S. LEE/Dallas Morning News
RB Jase McClellan
Height/Weight: 5-11, 190 pounds Hometown/school: Aledo, Texas (Aledo High School) Star rating: 5 stars (247Sports), 4 stars (Rivals) Fast fact: McClellan was the first member of the current 2020 close to verbally commit to Oklahoma. He pledged on July 29, 2017. Immediate impact: McClelland could be a game-changer for the Sooners at the running back position. Verbal commitment: July 29, 2017 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @thekidjase
ASHLEY LANDIS/Dallas Morning News
