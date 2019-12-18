NORMAN — Oklahoma has officially announced 14 players during Wednesday’s opening moments of National Signing Day.
The first three players to send in letters of intent were from the east coast — Shane Whitter (Burlington, N.C.) and offensive linemen Anton Harrison (Washington D.C.) and A.J. Parks (Seat Pleasant, Maryland).
The two in-state players — Broken Arrow’s Andrew Raym (offensive line) and OKC Bishop McGuinness’s Brynden Walker (linebacker) — immediately got their paperwork to the Sooners after 7 a.m.
Perhaps the biggest surprise for OU over the past 48 hours was the expected loss of running back Jase McClellan. The Aledo, Texas, star had been pledged to Oklahoma since July 2017 but appears to have severed ties with the program this week. He is now trending toward Alabama.
OU did draw two important junior college transfers who are expected to immediately help on the defensive line — Perrion Winfrey (Iowa Western) and Josh Ellison (Blinn).
The 2020 recruiting class doesn’t have the flash of three five-star wide receivers and a five-star quarterback like 2019, but it fills needs, according to Sooner Scoop recruiting analyst Josh McCuistion.
“I understand why some fans won’t be as excited about it as they should be, but I think the big thing to consider is this is a group that’s built largely around the line,” McCuisition said. “You look at five offensive line commitments and four defensive linemen … you are talking at almost half of your class being on the lines of scrimmage.”
There remains three 2020 players who the Sooners haven’t received commitments from — Noah Arinze (defensive end), Reggie Grimes (defensive end) and Trevon West (wide receiver).
Lincoln Riley will meet the media at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.