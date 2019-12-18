NORMAN — Oklahoma’s latest recruiting class doesn’t have five-star flash or a marquee quarterback on its 20-man list.
Instead, it’s a blue-collar group highlighted by five offensive linemen sorely needed to create depth on the front.
While Lincoln Riley is the Sooners’ CEO, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh grabbed attention with his work.
“The offensive line in particular stands out,” Riley said during a Wednesday news conference to discuss the early signing day. “That was a key area this year, and we’re really, really thrilled about that class.”
The Sooners had a major and a mild surprise as the day progressed.
Running back Jase McClellan had been committed to play at OU for more than two years but flipped to Alabama to stun Sooner Nation. Defensive end Reggie Grimes, the top-rated commit on OU’s defense, chose not to sign early but maintained on social media his recruitment remained closed and he is committed to Oklahoma.
Of the 20 players, a dozen are planning to enter school in mid-January to take advantage of spring football. It’s a high number that could pay dividends long-term.
The offensive line — which includes Broken Arrow star Andrew Raym — was important to fill following attrition that included early entrants into the NFL draft. The numbers had to improve, and it was a definite focus during this recruiting cycle.
“I like the kind of kids we’re bringing in,” Riley said. “These are five really solid — good students, very straight up good guys. Unique abilities all over, think there are multiple guys in this class that can play multiple positions, both inside and tackle. It’s important to us, almost in the model of a Cody Ford, who was able to play inside early in his career and then kick outside and play tackle and gave us that flexibility.”
Riley said Raym is “one of the better prospects we’ve seen in the state of Oklahoma in our time here at any position. He was extremely important to get here.”
The defensive line was padded with two important targets. Junior college transfers Perrion Winfrey (Iowa Western) and Joshua Ellison (Blinn) are rated as the nation’s No. 1 and No. 2 juco defensive linemen this fall.
“We felt like we needed some immediate help there, some guys who had some experience,” Riley said. “I’m glad we were able to add guys at different points in their careers, different times in their eligibility and being able to space them out.
“We really felt like we got quality guys. There is going and signing a junior college player because you think you have to. Then there’s finding the right guy or guys that you feel like can come in and make a difference. We felt like we found that.”
Winfrey will have two seasons available. Ellison, a Texas A&M commit out of high school, has three seasons of eligibility.
Riley pointed out that defensive recruits had a chance to see Alex Grinch’s system.
“There’s still nothing like proving it on the field. That is still one of the most powerful things you can do,” Grinch said. “With the turnaround defensively, the quality of the staff we have, players are going to grow up now knowing they’re going to come to Oklahoma to play great defense. That’s what is expected. Last year was a real positive, especially with what we were able to do in the end. I think this year has been a great step, and there are more steps to come.”
Typically an incoming quarterback is the “face” of a recruiting class. There isn’t a quarterback on the recruitment list for the first time since 2015.
“We have a lot of leaders in this class that made up for (not having a quarterback),” Riley said. “We had some guys that really jumped on early that were really prime-time players … and they made a big difference. Had we not had those leaders, I think it would have been maybe more of a factor than it probably was.”
If there was one marquee offensive player, it would be wide receiver Marvin Mims. The Frisco (Texas) Lone Star High School recruit is the all-time leader in career receiving yards in Texas high school football history (5,485 yards) and also set the single-season national record for receiving yards with 2,629 in 2019.
“(Mims is) a guy that’s really improved,” Riley said. “He’s a great student, tremendous kid, comes from a great family. With some of the attrition we’re getting ready to have at that position, (he) was a major get for us.”
The early signing period runs through Friday. The regular signing period begins Feb. 5.
Gallery: A look at OU’s 2020 recruiting class
CB Kendall Dennis
DT Josh Ellison
LB Shane Whitter
WR Marvin Mims
DE Noah Arinze
OL Anton Harrison
TE Jalin Conyers
OG Andrew Raym
DB Bryson Washington
OLB Brynden Walker
DT Perrion Winfrey
RB Seth McGowan
WR Brian Darby
OT Noah Nelson
OT Nate Anderson
FB Mickey Henderson
WR Trevon West
ATH Davon Graham II
DB Justin Harrington
