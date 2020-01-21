Make it three straight weeks that senior Maggie Nichols and freshman Ragan Smith have earned weekly conference honors.
Nichols and Smith were named the Big 12 Gymnast and Newcomer of the Week, respectively, for the third time this season, the conference announced Tuesday. The honor is the 21st of Nichols’ career and third for Smith. Nichols also ties the record for most career Gymnast of the Week honors with 13 and is the first gymnast in Big 12 history to be named Gymnast of the Week for the first three weeks of the season.