NORMAN — Brady Manek scored 23 points and De’Vion Harmon added 22 to lead Oklahoma to an 89-76 exhibition victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.
The Sooners also received 11 points off the bench from Jalen Hill, and Wichita State transfer Austin Reaves scored 10.
“You get familiar with one another in practice and then all of a sudden you step out and you get in the first game like this and you don’t have any film on the opposing team, you’ve got to make adjustments during the game,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “We learned a lot from it. We did a lot of things OK. There are things we have to do better, but it’s great to get things started and get some things on video and learn from it.”
Southeastern, an NCAA Division II program picked to win the Great American Conference, led 26-21 midway the first half before the Sooners rallied to forge a 43-37 halftime lead.
The Savage Storm was paced by Kevin Buckingham’s 25 points. Kellen Manek, the older brother of Brady Manek, scored 12.