First turnovers of Grinch era
Neville Gallimore and Brendan Radley-Hiles were responsible for the first forced turnover since Alex Grinch became Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator this offseason.
Gallimore punched the ball loose from South Dakota running back Kai Henry in the second quarter and Radley-Hiles recovered the fumble. The Sooners’ only turnover against Houston in Week 1 was a turnover-on-downs in the third quarter after D’Eriq King threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-3.
Radley-Hiles also had an interception, which he returned for a touchdown at the start of the second half. His 30-yard TD return was OU’s first since Sept. 16, 2017, against Tulane.
Lamb explodes in first TD drive
The press box announcer kept repeating “pass complete to CeeDee Lamb.”
Lamb finished Saturday night with six catches for 144 yards and a touchdown, and most of those numbers came on one drive. Lamb tallied 71 yards and the TD during OU’s first scoring drive of the game early in the game.
Scoreless defensive start
The Sooners held South Dakota scoreless in the first half, shutting out an opponent in the opening half for the first time since Sept. 1, 2018, in the opener against Florida Atlantic.
The Sooners also blanked an opponent in the first quarter for the second week in a row after doing so against Houston last week, too. Before their game against Houston, the Sooners hadn’t shut out a team in the first quarter since Kansas State last season on Oct. 17. It’s the first time in the Lincoln Riley era that OU has accomplished the feat two consecutive weeks.
Hayes doesn’t play
OU was down an offensive lineman Saturday night.
Starting left guard Marquis Hayes, a sophomore, did not play for an undisclosed reason. Virginia transfer R.J. Proctor started in his place.
Hayes was a backup last year, playing in three games — against Kansas, Kansas State and Florida Atlantic.
New starter on defensive line
Jalen Redmond made the first start of his career against South Dakota.
The redshirt freshman started at defensive tackle over LaRon Stokes, who got the start last week. Redmond saw playing time in only three games last season during his redshirt year.
Stokes, a Tulsa native, made his OU debut last week after transferring from Northeast Oklahoma A&M.