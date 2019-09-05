SOUTH DAKOTA AT NO. 4 OKLAHOMA 6 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman
TV: PPV
Radio: KRXO-107.9, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: South Dakota 0-1, Oklahoma 1-0
All-time series: First meeting
FOX23
James Aydelott’s forecast:
Sunny, 96°
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
Fine-tuning everything
The No. 1 goal in this name-the-score game would be to stay healthy. The second half could feature several new faces (Spencer Rattler?). Oklahoma will look to build on last week’s season-opening win by perfecting execution on both sides of the ball. The offense needs to continue to blossom under Jalen Hurts and the defense continues to chase an elusive takeaway. Perhaps the most important thing to watch is the kicking game. OU was 0-2 on field-goal attempts last week.
Second down | Key matchup
Oklahoma’s defensive line vs. South Dakota’s offensive line
This is the game in which the defensive line — under Alex Grinch’s new system — could gather plenty of confidence. Each snap is an opportunity to be a playmaker. It should be a mismatch for the Sooners at the point of attack. A lopsided game will give Grinch an opportunity to rotate players to keep some fresh, as well as give inexperienced players a chance to gain some much-needed game time.
Third down | Player to watch
PK Calum Sutherland
There will be a game when a clutch field goal will be needed. While it’s highly likely that won’t be the case Saturday, it would be good for the sophomore to split the uprights after missing two field-goal attempts in the season opener. Coach Lincoln Riley professed confidence in him earlier this week.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
Health is Job 1 for Sooners
From Guerin Emig: Forget the score — which will be 61-7 for OU — the only number that matters for the Sooners in this mismatch is 0. They need to manage it with 0 injuries so they can travel to UCLA at full strength next Saturday. That means getting Jalen Hurts and the starters out of the game at halftime. Heck, let them stay in the locker room and watch LSU-Texas. That’s what everyone else will be doing.