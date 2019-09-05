NORMAN -- Alex Grinch didn’t get caught up in negatives following Oklahoma’s season-opening victory over Houston.
The first-year defensive coordinator pointed out a number of teaching moments, and he hopes to find improvement in Saturday’s game against South Dakota.
“Twenty-six guys got in the game. I know I’ve been talking that 22 number over time, but 26 at least guys got a handful of reps, some obviously more than others, which is good work and some guys took their first college snaps," Grinch said. "Certainly there’s a positive and the biggest positive is finding a way to get a win.”
What Grinch wants to see against the FCS opponent is consistent play from the opening kickoff until the final seconds tick off the clock. There were some defensive dips in play when the scoreboard got tilted against Houston.
Linebacker Kenneth Murray is up for that challenge.
“I’m looking for us to play consistent, consistently dominant,” said Murray, who had a team-high 13 tackles against Houston. “I feel like on Sunday we were up and down. We weren’t as consistent as we need to be. I’m looking for us to play to our standard, for us to come out there and do what we know we can do and dominate for four quarters.”
Grinch also wants to see turnovers this weekend after going void in the opener. Anything less than gaining multiple takeaways is not acceptable.
The coach used analogies to make his point. He said you don’t miss a sales goal at Apple and decide to lower the standard. If the New York Yankees finish third in the division, it’s not OK because they had a tough stretch in May.
The turnover goal never changes.
“You don't do that. Now it doesn't mean you're going to get it done. It's all talk. I can talk tough and all those things, but you've got to go do it,” Grinch said. “Obviously, it starts in practice. I'm very confident in how we practice in terms of that skillset. One ball came out. We didn't get on it. Which is not OK. What you don't do is you don't back off of it. The goal is the goal. The standard is the standard. And we've got to find a way to get there.”
When Grinch took over the defense, it was a clean slate for everyone on that side of the football. Some players have taken advantage, including Jon-Michael Terry and Ryan Jones.
Players like those two have earned playing time.
“It’s a performance-based defense, and from the standpoint that where you find yourself in the depth is all predicated on your performance,” Grinch said. “Those guys worked their tails off, they’ve earned the trust of the coaches and the player around them they’ve produced, at least a certain point, to find themselves in the one group.
“The message to them is they have to perform to stay as a one, again.”
Safeties Patrick Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell received plenty of playing time, and Grinch said nickelback Brendan Radley-Hiles has a “pretty good performance.” Grinch also recognized first-year players in defensive lineman Marcus Stripling and linebacker David Ugwoegbu.
“Everybody’s kind of at a different stage in terms of their path as they go through this thing,” Grinch said. “But you root for those guys, again just because you haven’t been there with them, it’s hard to play at Oklahoma, it’s hard to produce at Oklahoma, so I’m excited for them and we need them to continue to.”