Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns (copy)

Oklahoma safety Pat Fields sacks Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger during the 2019 Red River Showdown. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

 ian Maule

The State Fair of Texas has been canceled because of COVID-19, but this year's Oklahoma-Texas game could remain unaffected.

"Should football be played this fall, the schools will be playing in the Cotton Bowl as scheduled, despite the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair," according to a Tuesday news release from the fair's board of directors. "We will share those details as soon as we know more."

The OU-Texas game is played annually at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas during the fair, and this year's meeting is scheduled for Oct. 10. Whether the game is played will be decided by the universities, the Big 12 and the NCAA.

"We understand and respect the decision made by the State Fair of Texas and acknowledge that it was an extremely difficult one," OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. "Our hope remains that we can play the OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl, but obviously every aspect of our season requires constant monitoring and planning. The best thing all of us can do at this time is closely follow CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus."

The State Fair of Texas also was canceled in 1918 because of World War I; in 1935-37 for the Texas Centennial and Pan American expositions; and in 1942-45 because of World War II. The OU-Texas game was played as scheduled each year except 1918, when it was canceled because of the Spanish flu.

View from the field: See the best images as Oklahoma faces Texas in the Red River Showdown

Kelly Hines

918-581-8452

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KellyHinesTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Kelly has covered college football and college basketball for the World since 2012. She spends her spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452