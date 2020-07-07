The State Fair of Texas has been canceled because of COVID-19, but this year's Oklahoma-Texas game could remain unaffected.
"Should football be played this fall, the schools will be playing in the Cotton Bowl as scheduled, despite the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair," according to a Tuesday news release from the fair's board of directors. "We will share those details as soon as we know more."
The OU-Texas game is played annually at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas during the fair, and this year's meeting is scheduled for Oct. 10. Whether the game is played will be decided by the universities, the Big 12 and the NCAA.
"We understand and respect the decision made by the State Fair of Texas and acknowledge that it was an extremely difficult one," OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. "Our hope remains that we can play the OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl, but obviously every aspect of our season requires constant monitoring and planning. The best thing all of us can do at this time is closely follow CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus."
The State Fair of Texas also was canceled in 1918 because of World War I; in 1935-37 for the Texas Centennial and Pan American expositions; and in 1942-45 because of World War II. The OU-Texas game was played as scheduled each year except 1918, when it was canceled because of the Spanish flu.
View from the field: See the best images as Oklahoma faces Texas in the Red River Showdown
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (left) and safety Pat Fields (center) watch quarterback Jalen Hurts put on the Golden Hat trophy Saturday after the Sooners’ 34-27 win over Texas. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners defensive linemen Neville Gallimore (90) and Ronnie Perkins (7) sack Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson (2)during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley holds up the Golden Hat trophy after the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs past Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) and defensive back Chris Brown (15) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs passed Texas Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) while scoring a touchdown during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley holds up the Golden Hat trophy after the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) wears the Golden Hat trophy while posing for a team photo after the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (90) hits Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) after a pass during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs upfield during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs passed Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) gets tackled by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (35) and cornerback Parnell Motley (11) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (99) tackles Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Marquise Overton (97) celebrates after a tackle during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) and cornerback Jaden Davis (4) tackle Texas Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay (6) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown (6) and defensive lineman LaRon Stokes (96) tackle Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson (2) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) fights off a tackle during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) yells while celebrating with Oklahoma Sooners fullback Jeremiah Hall (27) after Lamb's touchdown during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10), cornerback Jaden Davis (4), and defensive lineman Marquise Overton (97) tackle Texas Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay (6) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) attempts to avoid a tackle from a Texas defender during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown (6) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson (2) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Keaontay Ingram (26) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns defensive back Anthony Cook (4) tackles Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jon-Michael Terry (40) tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) gets tackled by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (35) and cornerback Parnell Motley (11) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to sideline for a play during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns defensive back Brandon Jones (19) tackles Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) attempts a pass during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson (2)during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (99) tackles Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) celebrates after a tackle during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs past Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs passed Texas Longhorns linebacker Juwan Mitchell (6) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) fumbles the ball after getting hit by Texas Longhorns defensive back Anthony Cook (4) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) fumbles the ball during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CEEDEE LAMB
OU’s CeeDee Lamb eludes Texas defenders and scores on a 51-yard pass play. As the Sooners prevailed on Saturday, Lamb totaled 10 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley looks at his play call sheet during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley calls a play during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) attempts a pass during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) puts the ball behind his back while avoiding an attempted tackle from Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners defensive linemen Neville Gallimore (90) and Ronnie Perkins (7) sack Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown (6) and Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) tackle Texas Longhorns wide receiver Collin Johnson (9) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Marqez Bimage (42) and linebacker Juwan Mitchell (6) tackle Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) as he gets a game ending first down during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) screams in celebration while celebrating with Oklahoma Sooners fullback Jeremiah Hall (27) after scoring a touchdown during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OU-TEXAS 2019
As OU’s Adrian Ealy trails, Kennedy Brooks (left) carries the football against Texas. Ealy and the offensive line helped the Sooners roll to a total of 276 rushing yards. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) prays before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma fans sing the alma mater while a pair ofTexas fans wait during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma fans cheer during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
A Texas staff member and Oklahoma staff member Chip Viney yell at each other before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Texas and Oklahoma players yell at each other before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CEEDEE LAMB
Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb scores on a 27-yard reception in the fourth quarter Saturday, one of his three TD catches against Texas. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jalen Redmond (31) tips over Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) after making a tackle during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) puts on the Golden Hat after the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb runs past Texas defensive back D’Shawn Jamison for a touchdown last week in the Red River Showdown in Dallas. Lamb leads the nation with 10 TD receptions.
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
A Texas staff member and Oklahoma staff member Chip Viney yell at each other before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma fans cheer during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley looks up at the jumbotron during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman leads his team to the field before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay (6) gets tackled by Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (90) pressures Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) attempts to tackle Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nick Basquine (83) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (90) sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) while Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Zach Shackelford (56) attempts to block during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OU DEFENSE
Linebacker Kenneth Murray (left) and the Sooners are No. 7 nationally in third-down defense. OU opponents have converted on only 27.8% of their third-down plays, compared to 46.4% last season. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) takes the field for pregame warmups before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44), cornerback Parnell Motley (11), defensive back Jordan Parker (1), and safety Jeremiah Criddell (22) take the field before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Fair goers ride the swings in front of the Cotton Bowl before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma fans make the horns down gesture as the Texas bus passes before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks into his teams locker room before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks into his teams locker room before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Fans wait to enter the stadium before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Fans wait to enter the stadium before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley walks into his teams locker room before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Fans wait to enter the stadium before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Fans wait to enter the stadium before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Fair goers ride the swings in front of the Cotton Bowl before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Fair goers ride the swings in front of the Cotton Bowl before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners long snapper Kasey Kelleher (51) makes the horns down gesture while walking to his locker room before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) attempts to catch a pass while being defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back Anthony Cook (4) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
