Blake Bell, Chiefs tight end
Bell was supposed to be Landry Jones’ successor as Oklahoma quarterback once upon a time. He wound up starring in OU’s “Belldozer” short-yardage package, starting a handful of games at quarterback in 2013 and shifting to tight end in ’14. He was a 49ers draft pick in ’15, made brief stops in Minnesota and Jacksonville, then was picked up by Kansas City last April. His touchdown in the Chiefs’ playoff win over Houston was the first of his pro career.
Tyreek Hill, Chiefs wide receiver
Hill transferred to Oklahoma State in 2014 and was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year that season, highlighted by his 92-yard punt return that tied Bedlam in the closing seconds at OU. Kansas City drafted him after he was charged with assault and battery of his then-pregnant girlfriend in Stillwater and subsequently dismissed from the team. Hill has been a two-time Pro Bowler with the Chiefs. Last year he was involved in an investigation over an accusation that he physically abused his 3-year-old son.
George Kittle, 49ers tight end
Kittle wound up at Norman High School when his dad, Bruce, became an OU recruiting coordinator under Bob Stoops in 2010. He was a two-way star at NHS, then played tight end for Iowa, Stoops’ and his dad’s alma mater, before San Francisco drafted him in the fifth round in ’17. He is a first team All-Pro this year after making the Pro Bowl in ’18.
Darwin Thompson, Chiefs running back
Thompson went from Jenks standout and 2014 state champion to relative obscurity at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M to one FBS season at Utah State to Kansas City taking a chance on him with a sixth-round draft pick last April. He parlayed that into a role as backup running back and special teams contributor this season.
Emmanuel Ogbah, Chiefs defensive end
Ogbah was the 2014 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year at OSU, then 2015 Co-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year after amassing 13 sacks for the Cowboys. He was the first pick of the 2016 NFL Draft second round by Cleveland and spent three seasons with the Browns before being traded to Kansas City last April. Ogbah had a team-leading 5.5 sacks when he suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle against Tennessee Nov. 10.
Damien Williams, Chiefs running back
Williams transferred to Oklahoma in 2012 and etched his name in Sooners lore that year with a 95-yard touchdown run against Texas, the longest run in the history of that rivalry. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins and is in his second season with Kansas City. He has a career-high 498 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this year.
James Winchester, Chiefs long snapper
Winchester walked on at OU in 2008 after a decorated high school career in nearby Washington, Oklahoma. He became the long snapper and special teams ace for the Sooners before signing with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent out of college. He has been a Chief since 2015.