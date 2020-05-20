Coaches' corner

How would have former Tulsa coach Steve Kragthorpe handled the current situation without spring football?

He spoke to the Tulsa World on topics facing by current college football coaches.

How difficult would it have been worrying about the general health of 85-plus players who are away from campus during a pandemic?

“This thing is bigger than athletics. I would be particularly concerned about guys that had gone home and didn’t have a great home life, not eating the way that they do on campus and not taking care of themselves. There are so many unknowns and I hated unknowns. I wanted every answer and right now we don’t (have them).”

What would the reset be like with no spring football season and possibly no summer workouts?

“If I went back to my Tulsa days (2003-06), I think the hardest thing is (not having) the technology that we have today. We didn’t have the Zoom calls. It’s a little easier right now because you can connect with your players a little more … it would be reassuring that you can communicate with your players a little bit better. But I can’t imagine trying to put a football team together to play without spring, especially with (first-year coaches) like my friend Dave Aranda at Baylor or my buddy Karl Dorrell at Colorado.”

Would you have worried about your players’ self-discipline to stay on task while trying to work out at home?

“Definitely. And just depending upon where I was -- maybe not as much at Tulsa because we had a lot of guys who were very self-motivated. For me, I need those kind of things. I’m a creature of habit and a routine guy. I crave those things. Some players would tend to procrastinate a little bit. Some may be saying right now we’re not going to play, so why work out?”

How are you handling this? What’s life been like for you during the past few months?

“Pretty slow. Not a lot has changed since I retired. It’s different and something that none of us has anticipated. You have to adjust and go with the flow.”

-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World