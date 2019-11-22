NORMAN — It’s never easy saying farewell to a comfort zone.
Oklahoma will recognize 13 players who will wear crimson-and-cream for their final home game Saturday. Surrounded by family and friends, they will be showered with cheers at Memorial Stadium before a 7 p.m. game against TCU.
The list ranges from Nick Basquine, a sixth-year senior who has enjoyed every moment with his hometown university, to Jalen Hurts, a one-year quarterback who has kept the Sooners in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff races. Junior Grant Calcaterra, who announced his retirement after receiving multiple concussions, also will be part of the pregame ceremony.
Whether it was six years or 10 months, the calendar has flipped fast.
“I’m trying to not think about it. I’ve been here a long time, but it really does fly by,” Basquine said. “I’ve wanted to do this my whole life, so it being my last time out there is going to be a different feeling. It’s been a routine for so long. Knowing it’s my last one, I’ve got to enjoy it. It’s definitely going to be sentimental.”
Hurts was asked if he would reflect before taking the field.
“I’m praying that the best is yet to come,” he replied.
When coach Lincoln Riley was recruiting Hurts to OU, he had a message for the graduate transfer from Alabama.
“I told Jalen before he came here that if he did come here that one of my goals was going to be for him to be able to enjoy it and have fun with it,” Riley said. “I think that’s an important part of this game. Have had guys like him before that take it so seriously. And he does have fun — he has more fun with it than, probably, you guys see on the outside certainly. But, yeah, it’s fun to see.”
Every year there are players eligible for early entry into the NFL draft. Some draft boards have projected CeeDee Lamb, Kenneth Murray and Creed Humphrey as possibilities to move to the next level.
While Lamb’s status remains unclear for the TCU game, Murray said he is going to play hard for the seniors.
“This is their last ride, and this is a special place to them. This senior game, I just kind of feel bad because so many of those guys are my boys and they’re all getting ready to leave and stuff like that,” Murray said. “It’s special and what we have on this team is special and so I cherish every moment.”
What about Murray? Will this be the last time the linebacker plays in Norman?
“I take in every week like it’s my last. I truly cherish the opportunities I get to play in this stadium, get to play in every other stadium, get to play this game,” Murray said. “For me, I’m always taking in the moment, always cherishing the moment. For me, I don’t know what the future holds.”
The Sooners (9-1 overall, 6-1 Big 12) will get a tough test against the Horned Frogs. With a victory, OU would clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7.
To help get a win, Oklahoma needs a four-quarter game. It hasn’t happened in the past three contests.
The Baylor comeback victory could be beneficial, Riley said.
“We’ve developed some toughness. I think we’ve come together in maybe a little bit of a different way as a team over the last several weeks,” Riley said. “It sets the stage to go play well at the end, but we still have to go do it. The momentum of winning a game like that is great, but it’s not going to be enough to beat TCU. You have to go put it into action.
“The things we did well as a team, the mentality of the team, you want that to continue and grow. And then some of the things that we didn’t do well and caused us to be in a hole in the first place, we’re certainly going to have to do better. It’s exciting, but we have to go do something with it. That’ll be our message to the guys.”