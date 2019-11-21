TCU AT NO. 8 OKLAHOMA 7 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman
TV: FOX23
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: TCU 5-5, 3-4 Big 12; Oklahoma 9-1, 6-1
Last meeting: The Sooners defeated TCU 52-27 in Fort Worth on Oct. 20, 2018.
All-time series: Oklahoma leads 14-5.
FOX23
James Aydelott’s forecast: Clear. Kickoff, 47°.
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
Staying alive
Style points aren’t supposed to matter, but c’mon, who are we kidding? For Oklahoma to make any headway from its No. 9 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, it will be important for the Sooners to make an impression. A start would be playing a four-quarter football game, something OU hasn’t done in the past three games.
Second down | Key matchup
Oklahoma vs. third-down sticks
The Sooners will have to win third down, something it did against Baylor. OU’s offense was 8-of-10 on third down after intermission, which led to scoring drives of 12 plays, 13 plays, 13 plays and nine plays during the second-half comeback. TCU’s offense is 10th nationally in picking up third downs. OU will have to get off the field against the Frogs.
Third down | Player to watch
WR Lee Morris
Morris made quite an impression against Baylor last weekend, with seven receptions, all of which resulted in first downs. Regardless if CeeDee Lamb plays against the Horned Frogs, Jalen Hurts may have found a new security blanket in the senior, who will be playing his final game at Memorial Stadium.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
Sooners need win, style points
From Guerin Emig: The Sooners need a win to stay on track toward the Big 12 Championship, and a big win to stay in the College Football Playoff hunt. You typically don’t rack up big numbers against Gary Patterson defenses, but then this Horned Frogs defense is good, not great. OU is due to string together at least three, if not four, strong quarters. There’s no choice in this one. Sooners 40, Frogs 20.