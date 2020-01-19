NORMAN --
The Oklahoma women's basketball team saw its first loss in four games Saturday as the Sooners fell to TCU 82-63 Sunday at Lloyd Noble Center.
With the loss, OU moves to 10-7 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play. TCU improves to 13-3 and 4-1.
"We didn't play very well," OU coach Sherri Coale in a media release. "I thought TCU played extremely well. They looked like a veteran team today. We didn't have the kind of defensive commitment we needed in the first half … The second half we couldn't make a basket – a layup or three, it didn't matter."
Four players scored in double figures for the Sooners but TCU out-shot OU 53.3% to 40.7%. TCU's Jayde Woods and Kianna Ray led all players with 18 points as five Horned Frogs scored in double digits. Taylor Robertson led the way for OU with 16 points, her first game in nine contests with fewer than 20.
In a season-high 40 minutes on the court, freshman Gabby Gregory, a Holland Hall graduate, chipped in 15 points and added four rebounds on the night. She also added a steal and an assist.
OU hits the road to play Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Wednesday.