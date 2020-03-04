FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU blitzed Oklahoma 48-21 in the middle two quarters and rolled past the Sooners 96-71 in a Big 12 women’s game Wednesday night at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
The TCU (21-7, 12-5) lead grew to 37 points with 6:18 remaining.
Taylor Robertson scored 18 points and Fort Worth native Madi Williams 17 to lead the Sooners (12-17, 5-12). Robertson was 4-for-8 from 3-point range, extending her Big 12 single-season record for 3s to 127.
In league games, OU is third in scoring at 72.5 points per game, but it’s ninth in defense, allowing 78.5 ppg.
Lauren Heard led the Horned Frogs with 23 points and Kianna Ray contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds. TCU shot 53.8% from the field (35-for-65).
OU winds up the regular season with a home game against Texas Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday.
TCU 96, OKLAHOMA 71
OU 25 10 11 25 — 71
TCU 23 19 29 25 — 96
OKLAHOMA (12-17, 5-12): Simpson 3-5 0-0 6, Gregory 2-9 3-4 8, Llanusa 3-11 1-2 8, Williams 6-16 5-9 17, Robertson 6-12 2-2 18, Veitenheimer 2-3 1-2 5, Lampkin 1-3 2-2 4, Murcer 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 2-3 1-3 5. Totals 25-63 15-24 71.
TCU (21-7, 12-5): Akomolafe 4-5 0-0 8, Bradley 5-11 0-0 13, Woods 2-2 4-6 8, Heard 9-12 2-2 23, Ray 5-12 6-7 18, Berry 23- 0-0 5, Crain 2-7 3-4 7, Hellessey 1-6 0-0 3, Payne 5-6 0-0 11, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Puli 0-1 0-0 0, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Obinma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-65 15-19 96.
3-point goals: OU 6-19 (Robertson 4-8, Gregory 1-5, Llanusa 1-5, Murcer 0-1); TCU 11-28 (Heard 3-4, Bradley 3-8, Ray 2-7, Berry 1-1, Payne 1-1, Hellessey 1-5, Crain 0-1, Puli 0-1). Rebounds: OU 31; TCU 45. Assists: OU 14 (Robertson 4); TCU 29 (Ray 7). Total fouls: OU 19; TCU 22. Fouled out: OU, Simpson. A: 3,050.