NORMAN — Alex Grinch will be introduced to Big 12 football on Saturday.
Oklahoma’s first-year defensive coordinator was hired to slow down offenses that routinely put up yards and points at frantic paces. Grinch will get his opportunity to play his first Big 12 opponent when Texas Tech visits Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 11 a.m.
When Grinch was hired at OU, he embraced the work that was in front of him. He knew there were not going to be any quick fixes. Getting better would be a process.
Is he excited about the challenge of the next nine league games?
“We signed up for it,” Grinch said. “It’s a hard sport. But you’ve got to do hard things. Yeah, I’m excited.
“I don’t look at it as a nine-week challenge. I look at it as a one-week challenge … you’re going to get stressed. Those that hold up to it find success and those that don’t, obviously you can be exposed very quickly.”
Grinch’s system has helped the No. 6 Sooners jump to a 3-0 record. Not only is the team making stops, it has gained confidence. Never mind the opponents — Houston, South Dakota and UCLA all have 1-3 records — the team has set a defensive foundation.
OU coach Lincoln Riley has made the team aware the schedule strengthens from this point.
“We’ve played some outstanding individual players up to this point. I think we’re going to play more outstanding overall units as we go forward,” Riley said. “The other thing I would say, too, is just the quality of skill position players that you’re getting ready to see throughout the league. A lot of the best skill position players in the country are on our schedule here in the next whatever it is, 8-10 weeks. Yeah, we’re going to continue to play good teams.”
The team statistics have steadily improved each week. What stands out the most right now is the team’s third-down percentage. OU ranks seventh nationally by allowing third-down conversions on just 24.7 percent (9-of-37). The Sooners’ pass defense is allowing 212.3 yards per game, which is nearly 82 yards less per game in 2018.
So is Riley satisfied with the Sooners’ defense?
“Not satisfied, but excited,” Riley said. “I think the defense has shown a lot of the positive signs I would have hoped that we would have shown at this point. Excited about where we can go. But we’ve got to continue on an upward trajectory, and we can’t let anything within our control stop that momentum.
“We’ve got some momentum there, and we’ve got to keep it. And we’ve got to keep building … better, worse, whatever, the challenges are going to be different. They’re going to be different each week. We know that playing in this league.”
The play of the defense isn’t only helping the current team. It’s also helping send a message to recruits considering OU.
Those players now have an understanding of the Grinch system, which is much different than a summer filled with conversations of “this is what the defense will look like.’
“I think our recruits have been excited about the way we're playing defense and the way our guys are playing and the way we're playing a lot of different bodies, attacking style,” Riley said. “I think the majority of the feedback we've gotten from recruits is it looks like what you guys told us it was going to look like.
“I think that's been positive and our guys are doing a good job really trying to narrow down not only the type of players but the type of people to continue to bring in to continue to change that culture.”