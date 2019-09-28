NORMAN — Oklahoma wins football games.
The simple statement is something OU players are well aware of. It’s a fact they most likely knew before even stepping on campus, and probably the main reason they considered playing at OU in the first place.
The Sooners’ 55-16 thumping of Texas Tech on Saturday was the program’s 900th victory.
Oklahoma became just the sixth football program to reach the milestone; only a week after former conference rival Nebraska achieved the feat, too. Others on the list are Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama and, later Saturday, after a 35-20 victory over Virginia, Notre Dame.
“Very, very special program,” OU safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said. “This program has a lot of history behind it. Me being a part of that, I see that as a huge honor.”
The Sooners are not afraid to boast the numbers that are part of that 900-win total. They are listed at the top of all of OU’s game notes for media. They’re painted on the outside of the press box at Memorial Stadium. They’re featured in hype videos shared on social media and displayed on the video boards before games.
The counts include seven national championships, 48 conference titles and 29 bowl wins. The players who contributed to those wins include seven Heisman Trophy winners and 166 first-team All-Americans.
“Just seeing the other — like the past receivers or the past players do their thing — we just be like, ‘We gotta do the same thing,’ ” receiver Charleston Rambo said. “You need to match it or do more. That’s just pushing us to go harder.”
Added Turner-Yell: “With the history, being at this place, you have a lot to play up to. Whenever you take the field you have to know what those guys before you did. You have to live up to that and just play up to that level.”
During the three-year Lincoln Riley era, OU has accumulated 31 of the 900 wins, two of four consecutive Big 12 championships and a pair of College Football Playoff berths.
Receiver CeeDee Lamb has played in 22 of the 31 games in which Riley has coached.
“I feel like that’s what we do here at the University of Oklahoma,” Lamb said. “We win. And we’ve done a great job of doing that the past couple of years. And for the future, I just hope we keep that up. …
“We just gotta keep running it up.”