Oklahoma sits at No 5 in both major Top 25 polls released on Sunday afternoon.
The Sooners (6-0) moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following Saturday’s 34-27 win over Texas. Oklahoma remained locked at No. 5 in the Amway Coaches Top 25 poll.
The AP’s top five is Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State and OU. The coaches voted Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and the Sooners.
The Longhorns dipped four spots to No. 15 in both polls. The only other Big 12 school ranked is Baylor. The unbeaten Bears are No. 18 in both polls.
Oklahoma will host West Virginia at 11 a.m. Saturday.