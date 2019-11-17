Oklahoma moved up in the Associated Press and Amway Coaches Top 25 polls following its historic comeback at Baylor.
The Sooners climbed two spots to No. 8 in the AP poll, while coaches moved the team up one rung to No. 7.
OU defeated the Bears 34-31, erasing a 25-point deficit to set a record for the largest comeback in school history.
LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama make up the top five schools in both Top 25 rankings.
All eyes now turn to Tuesday night’s College Football Playoff ranking. Oklahoma was No. 10 last week.
The Big 12 has three schools in the Top 25: No. 13 Baylor (down one spot) and No. 22 Oklahoma State (three spots up).
Big 12 schools in the Amway Coaches poll include No. 13 Baylor (three-spot drop) and No 23 OSU (unranked last week).