Oklahoma remains locked in place while Oklahoma State made its 2019 debut in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.
The Sooners remain No. 6 in the AP rankings, while Oklahoma State checked in at No. 21.
Alabama is the new No. 1, leaping over Clemson. Georgia, Ohio State and LSU round out the top five in the AP poll.
Oklahoma defeated Texas Tech 55-16, while OSU scored a 26-13 win over visiting Kansas State on Saturday.
The Bedlam schools are joined by No. 11 Texas in representing the Big 12 Conference by AP voters.
OU (4-0) remains at No. 4 in the Amway Coaches Top 25 poll. The Cowboys (4-1) were voted No. 25 by a panel of 64 coaches.
Alabama also overtook Clemson for the top spot in the coaches poll. Georgia is No. 3 and Ohio State is No. 5. Texas is No. 12 in the coaches’ poll.
The initial College Football Playoff ranking will be released on Nov. 5.