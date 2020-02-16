The No. 1-ranked Oklahoma men's golf team started its spring season Sunday at the Puerto Rico Classic, grabbing the lead after the opening round.
All five Sooners shot under par to put OU in the lead with a first-round score of 281 (-7) at the Rio Mar Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. Oklahoma is one stroke ahead of No. 3 Georgia Tech and five shots ahead of third-place No. 20 Georgia and Alabama.
Freshman Jake Holbrook is tied for third after posting a three-under par 69. Senior Garett Reband is also in the top-10, shooting a 70 (-2) to tie for seventh.
The second round of the three-round tournament is set for Monday.