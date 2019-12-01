Oklahoma can be found at No. 6 in both the Associated Press and Amway Coaches Top 25 polls released on Sunday afternoon.
It was a one-spot increase in both rankings following the Sooners’ 34-16 victory over Oklahoma State this weekend.
The week’s most important poll will be released on Tuesday when the College Football Playoff Top 25 is revealed. Oklahoma was No. 7 last week but could make a similar jump after Alabama’s loss.
Riley was asked after the Bedlam win if the team did enough to make a significant advance in the CFP.
“We’re just going to try to beat Baylor next week,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said after the OSU win, solidifying focus.
OU will play Baylor in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is 11 a.m.
Baylor is the only other Big 12 team ranked by AP and coaches this week. The Bears are No. 8 in those polls, and was No. 9 in last week’s CFP ranking.
The AP and Coaches poll are in sync with the top five: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia and Utah.