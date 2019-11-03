Oklahoma didn’t play on Saturday but moved up in the Associated Press and Amway Coaches Top 25 polls released on Sunday.
The Sooners are No. 9 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the Amway Coaches’ poll, a one-spot jump in both rankings.
The inaugural College Football Playoff Top 25, which determines the four schools which compete for a national championship, will be released on Tuesday night.
LSU is No. 1 and Alabama is No. 2 in the AP poll. Those schools will meet in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. Ohio State, Clemson and Penn State round out the top five.
The Big 12 is represented by No. 11 Baylor and No. 20 Kansas State in the poll.
The coaches’ poll is topped by Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State and Penn State.
Baylor is No 10 and Kansas State sits at No. 22.
The Sooners will host Iowa State on Saturday. Kickoff is 7 p.m.