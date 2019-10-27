Oklahoma took an expected fall in the Top 25 polls after Saturday’s 48-41 loss at Kansas State.
The Sooners (7-1) are No. 10 in the Associated Press and No. 9 in the Amway Coaches polls released on Sunday. OU was No. 5 in both polls last weekend.
The AP poll is topped by new No. 1 LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Penn State. The Big 12 Conference is represented by Baylor (No. 12) and Kansas State (No. 22).
The top five teams voted by coaches are Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State and Penn State. The panel ranked three other Big 12 schools alongside Oklahoma: No. 11 Baylor, No. 24 Texas and No. 25 Kansas State.
The Sooners are off next week before hosting Iowa State on Nov. 9.
The first College Football Playoff Top 25 ranking will be released on Nov. 5.