Oklahoma remained locked at No. 5 in the Top 25 polls released on Sunday.
The Sooners are one of 10 unbeaten teams remaining in college football as the season surges past the midway point. Oklahoma is 7-0 for the first time since 2004.
There was slight movement near the top of Associated Press Top 25 poll. Alabama and LSU stayed 1-2 while No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson swapped places. Big 12 schools Baylor (No. 14), Texas (15) and Iowa State (23) are also found in the rankings.
The Amway Coaches Top 25 poll is topped by Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and OU. The Big 12 also is represented by No. 14 Baylor (7-0) and No. 15 Texas (5-2).
Oklahoma will play at Kansas State on Saturday. The 11 a.m. contest will be broadcast on ABC.