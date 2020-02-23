Minnesota 3, Tulsa 1
Tulsa held a 1-0 lead against Minnesota going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Gophers hit a three-run home run to pick up the win on the final day of the Baylor Invitational in Waco, Texas.
Alexis Perry led the way for TU at the plate, going 2-for-2.
Texas State 2, Tulsa 0
TU’s offense went cold as the Hurricane’s Chenise Delce threw seven innings, allowing just one hit and striking out seven.
TU (8-6) will play its first game at home this season at 2:30 p.m. Friday against Oregon.
Wisconsin 4, Oklahoma 3
The Badgers raced out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning and held on to top Oklahoma on the final day of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California.
The Sooners countered with three runs in the third inning, but couldn’t break through to tie the game. Kinzie Hansen led OU (11-3) by going 2-for-3 with one RBI.