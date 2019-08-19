Twelve members of the 2019 national champion Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team received Scholastic All-America honors from the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA).
The Sooners posted their highest team GPA in program history with a 3.65 and received a program-record ranking of 11th among active college gymnastics programs. OU was the highest ranked Big 12 program and third-highest Power 5 university behind Washington (7th) and Alabama (10th).
OU has now captured at least five spots on the Scholastic All-America listing for 13 straight years. Under head coach K.J. Kindler, Oklahoma gymnastics have earned a total of 100 awards from the WCGA. The 12 selections in 2019 mark a program-best.
For the fourth time, Brenna Dowell and Nicole Lehrmann earned spots on the list, while senior Maggie Nichols picked up her third consecutive honor.
Juniors Jordan Draper and Evy Schoepfer notched their second consecutive honors in 2019. Alex Marks, juniors Karrie Thomas, Anastasia Webb and Carly Woodard and sophomores Emma LaPinta, Allie Stern and Olivia Trautman all picked up their first Scholastic All-America honors.
To earn WCGA Scholastic All-America honors, a gymnast must attain a cumulative or yearly grade point average of 3.5 or better.