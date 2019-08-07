Nine current or former University of Oklahoma men's gymnasts are set to compete at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Thursday through Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.
The country's top gymnasts will compete for national titles and spots on junior and senior national teams in preparation for the 2019 World Championships and 2020 Olympics.
Four current Sooners will take the floor in Kansas City, with senior Matt Wenske and junior Gage Dyer competing in the senior competition and freshmen Laz Barnhill and Jack Freeman participating in the junior elite division. Former Sooners at the competition are current national team members Allan Bower, Yul Moldauer and Colin Van Wicklen, along with Levi Anderson and Kanji Oyama.