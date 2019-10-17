NORMAN — Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Hurts are college football's top one-two-punch.
Their friendship began when Hurts spent two nights on Lamb’s couch while awaiting for his apartment to become available. They spent time working out during the off-season to create chemistry needed for a solid season.
And now the pair is the nation’s top combination for touchdowns. Lamb’s 10 scoring receptions is more than anyone in college football.
“I say it all the time — CeeDee Lamb is a great player and he’s an even better guy,” Hurts said this week. “You talk about the plays that he makes, the hard work he puts into this team and the investments that he makes, I think it was on full display (against Texas).
“I think it will only get better for him.”
If Lamb catches a touchdown pass in Saturday’s game against West Virginia, it would extend his nation’s-best streak to nine consecutive contests.
He’s also rocketing up the Oklahoma record book. The junior is No. 3 in receiving touchdowns with 28 despite only playing two-and-a-half seasons. He is behind Ryan Broyles (45) and Mark Clayton (31) on the chart. Those two players played four seasons at OU.
Lamb has been listed on the Associated Press Midseason All-America team and he’s starting to be found on some Heisman Trophy lists.
During a 51-yard touchdown reception on a flea-flicker, Lamb received the ball while surrounded by five Texas players at the 30-yard line. He made all miss and outraced everyone to the end zone.
Lamb smiled when asked what was going through his head during that score.
“Man, I was just trying to get into the end zone,” Lamb said. “Honestly, I didn’t even know there were five guys around me, like I said. I was just trying to make a play and move the chains for the offense.”
Later in the fourth quarter, Lamb shucked a Texas defender and tip-toed down the sideline for a 27-yard touchdown reception. He showed strength on that play.
“I feel like I elevated my game a lot from last year. It’s safe to say I would have got tackled a lot more than I did last year than this year,” Lamb said. “Just being in the weight room, taking every workout that coach (Bennie) Wylie and the strength staff put on me seriously and trying to use it to my advantage … every opportunity I get to showcase my ability I’m going to do it.”
Riley displayed a new wrinkle in the offense, with Lamb taking swing passes after going into motion against Texas. Opposing teams will have to game plan against the move.
Riley said using motion isn’t specific to Lamb, but moving him around could help in the future.
Lamb said that it’s a similar attack to how Riley used Marquise Brown to create space.
“I feel like now that Hollywood’s gone a lot of teams are going to key on me and coach Riley can use me for bait or just get me the ball,” Lamb said. “He’s done a great job up to this point by keeping me active and moving me around in the complete offense. (Against Texas) you definitely got a glimpse of what he’s done with my ability.”
There were some who were concerned when Lamb only had one reception against UCLA (albeit for a 39-yard touchdown). He also only had two catches about Houston and two grabs against Kansas.
Was he getting enough touches this season or does he like it when OU targets multiple receivers in the pass game?
“I would say feeding everybody the ball. But then again, you’re just playing with the system. It’s all coach Riley,” Lamb said. “The man, he’s the brains of this whole operation and everything starts with him and Jalen.”
OU’s Kennedy Brooks expects continued success from Lamb.
“He’s a talented dude,” Brooks said. “He’s worked for this and he stays working for this. I’m happy I’m his teammate.”