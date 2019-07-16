ARLINGTON, Texas – Brian Bosworth and Baker Mayfield weren’t at Big 12 Media Days Monday, meaning the Oklahoma Sooners kept it civil when it came to discussing their burnt orange buddies from Texas. Nothing venomous from the mouths of Neville Gallimore, Kenneth Murray, Creed Humphrey and CeeDee Lamb.
I did hear one interesting exchange between a reporter and Murray, OU’s middle linebacker and Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Here was the word for word...
Reporter: "What is it like being a player from Texas to cross over the Red River and play for Oklahoma?"
Murray: "It’s great."
Reporter: "Why did you make that decision?"
Murray: "Cause I like to win?"
Reporter: "Was that the difference between Texas and Oklahoma?"
Murray: "Yes."
Murray didn’t change expressions once during the exchange. He didn’t do anything but answer the questions directly and honestly. He wasn’t trying to create a story.
But when I detailed the exchange on Twitter – I was standing at Murray’s table at the time, and asked him about Jalen Hurts right after the back-and-forth – and Cayden McFarland of KJRH posted video of the exchange (Cayden’s comment: "Simple answers are often the best") it became a story.
Texas players show up at Big 12 Media Days Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if they pick up on the story and have anything to add to it.