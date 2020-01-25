MANHATTAN, Kan. — Three Kansas State players scored at least 20 points Saturday as the Wildcats rolled to a 92-74 Big 12 victory over Oklahoma at Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State’s Peyton Williams led all players with 24 points, Ayoka Lee had a big double-double with 23 points and 20 rebounds, and Angela Harris scored 20.
Behind Harris, the Wildcats ruled the backboards 49-32.
Madi Williams led OU (10-9, 3-4) with 20 points. Gabby Gregory had 15 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double with nine. Taylor Robertson, one of the nation’s top 3-point threats, chipped in 13 points but was held to just 3-for-12 shooting from the field (2-for-10 from 3).
K-State (8-9, 2-4) took a four-point lead into halftime and used an 11-0 run in the third quarter to gain separation. OU was able to get no closer than eight points.
OU plays host to Texas at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE 92, OKLAHOMA 74
Oklahoma 22 19 16 17 — 74
Kansas St. 27 18 28 19 — 92
OKLAHOMA (10-9, 3-4): Williams 8-15 3-3 20, Gregory 5-21 2-2 15, Robertson 13, Simpson 3-4 0-0 6, Veitenheimer 1-1 1-3 3, Williston 4-9 1-2 9, Lampkin 2-6 1-2 5, Murcer 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-71 13-17 74.
KANSAS STATE (8-9, 2-4): Williams 10-18 2-3 24, Lee 10-13 3-4 23, Harris 6-13 5-6 20, Beard 4-6 4-4 12, Carr 1-8 4-5 6, Ebert 2-6 1-1 6, Simmons 0-3 1-2 1, Goodrich 0-0 0-0 0, Macke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 20-26 92.
3-point goals: OU 7-25 (Gregory 3-11, Robertson 2-10, Murcer 1-1, Williams 1-3); KSU 6-20 (Harris 3-7, Williams 2-5, Ebert 1-3, Carr 0-4, Macke 0-1). Rebounds: OU 32 (Gregory 9); KSU 49 (Lee 20). Assists: OU 17 (Simpson, Veitenheimer 4); KSU 20 (Harris 5). Total fouls: OU 17; KSU 17. Fouled out: OU, Simpson. A: 5,826.