NORMAN — Kansas outscored Oklahoma 8-5 in the final two minutes to rally for an 83-80 Big 12 win over the Sooners.
The game was tied at 75 with 2:18 to play, but KU took the lead for good on Zakiyah Franklin’s jumper with 1:36 left.
Madi Williams scored 23 points and Ana Llanusa 22 for OU (12-15, 5-10).
Freshman Holly Kersgieter of Sand Springs had 10 points and five rebounds for KU (14-12, 3-12).
OU plays at Texas at 7 p.m. Saturday.
KANSAS 83, OKLAHOMA 80
Kansas 19 23 18 23 — 83
Oklahoma 21 19 21 19 — 80
KANSAS (14-12, 3-12): Thomas 5-14 9-10 21, De Carvalho 4-9 6-6 16, Franklin 6-12 1-1 15, Stephens 3-7 5-6 11, Merriweather 0-2 0-2 0, Kersgieter 4-9 0-0 10, Mitchell 3-5 0-0 6, Helgren 2-2 0-2 4, Ramalho 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 21-27 83.
OKLAHOMA (12-15, 5-10): Williams 9-12 5-7 23, Gregory 3-11 3-5 10, Robertson 2-10 4-5 9, Veitenheimer 3-6 2-2 8, Simpson 2-6 0-0 4, Llanusa 6-13 8-11 22, Lampkin 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-61 22-30 80.
3-point goals: KU 8-19 (Franklin 2-3, Thomas 2-5, Kersgieter 2-5, De Calvalho 2-6); OU 4-15 (Llanusa 2-5, Robertson 1-5, Gregory 1-4, Veitenheimer 0-1). Rebounds: KU 44 (Stephens 11); OU 28 (Williams 6). Assists: KU 6 (six with 1); OU 13 (Veitenheimer 5). Fouls: KU 24; OU 23. Fouled out: KU, Helgren; OU, Llanusa. A: 1,794.