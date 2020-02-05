NORMAN -- Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams combined for 37 points Wednesday night to lead Oklahoma to a 68-58 Big 12 victory over West Virginia and a season sweep of the Mountaineers.
Llanusa (19 points) and Williams (18) combined to go 15-for-28 from the field. Llanusa, a junior from Choctaw, went over the 1,000-point mark for her career and now sits at 1,002.
Taylor Robertson added 13 points and Gabby Gregory 10 for the Sooners (12-10, 5-5), who have won two in a row.
Kari Niblack had 16 points and 10 rebounds for West Virginia (14-6, 4-5).
OU travels to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
OKLAHOMA 68, WEST VIRGINIA 58
WVU 11 12 20 15 – 58
OU 17 14 19 18 – 68
WEST VIRGINIA (14-6, 4-5): Niblack 8-11 0-0 16, Gondrezick 4-14 3-5 13, Martin 5-15 0-0 12, Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Ejiofor 0-3 0-0 0, Deans 2-4 1-2 5, Martinez 2-4 0-0 4, Rudd 1-4 0-2 2, Norris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 4-9 58.
OKLAHOMA (12-10, 5-5): Williams 7-16 4-6 18, Robertson 3-10 4-5 13, Gregory 3-6 3-4 10, Simpson 2-6 0-0 4, Veitenheimer 0-1 0-0 0, Llanusa 8-12 2-2 19, Lampkin 0-2 2-2 2, Scott 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 23-55 17-23 68.
3-point goals: WVU 4-15 (Gondrezick 2-6, Martin 2-7, Smith 0-1, Deans 0-1); OU 5-15 (Robertson 3-10, Gregory 1-2, Llanusa 1-2, Williams 0-1). Rebounds: WVU 31 (Niblack 10); OU 45 (Williams 8). Assists: WVU 9 (Gondrezick 3); OU 9 (Simpson 4). Total fouls: WVU 21; OU 15. A: 709.