NORMAN — Taylor Robertson was 6-for-11 from 3-point range and scored 20 points Friday night to lead the Oklahoma women to a 94-48 victory over Prairie View A&M in both teams’ season opener at the Lloyd Noble Center. OU has won 21 of its past 22 openers.
It also was a first-round game in the Preseason WNIT. The Sooners will host UAB at 2 p.m. Sunday in the next round.
Madi Williams added 14 points and 13 rebounds, Ana Llanusa scored 12 points and freshman Gabby Gregory, the former Holland Hall star, had 10 points and seven rebounds in her official collegiate debut.
The Sooners dominated, shooting 52% from the field (36-of-69), outscoring Prairie View 48-14 in the paint and winning the rebound battle 57-29. OU led 48-25 at halftime. The Sooners did not allow any second-chance points.
OU 94, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 48
Prairie View 13 12 16 7 — 48
Oklahoma 24 24 27 19 — 94
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M (0-1): Peters 3-13 0-0 7, Rosental 3-8 0-1 6, Newman 0-8 4-4 4, K.Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Paul 1-6 0-0 2, Perez 8-15 1-2 20, Martin 1-3 0-0 2, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Heard 0-0 0-0 0, R.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Soumare 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 2-5 0-0 5.
OKLAHOMA (1-0): Simpson 2-4 0-0 4, Lemon 3-6 1-1 7, Llanusa 5-12 1-3 12, Williams 7-12 0-0 14, Robertson 7-13 0-0 20, Murcer 1-4 2-2 5, Gregory 3-7 3-4 10, Bloom 0-0 0-2 0, Lampkin 1-2 4-6 6, Williston 4-4 1-2 9, Veitenheimer 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 36-69 13-22 94.
3-point goals: PVAM 5-24 (Perez 3-5, Peters 1-6, Campbell 1-2, Newman 0-4, Rosental 0-2, K.Williams 0-1); OU 9-24 (Robertson 6-11, Llanusa 1-5, Gregory 1-4, Murcer 1-1, Lemon 0-2, Veitenheimer 0-1). Rebounds: PVAM 29 (K.Williams 8); OU 57 (Williams 13). Assists: PVAM 5 (5 players with 1); OU 19 (Veitenheimer 5). Total fouls: PVAM 20; OU 13. Fouled out: OU, Lemon. A: 1,589 (est.)