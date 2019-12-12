Fifty years ago, Oklahoma running back Steve Owens awaited an important phone call in the university’s student union.
After about 20 minutes, Owens gave up. While walking to practice in advance of a Bedlam meeting that Saturday, he received the message: “You just won the Heisman Trophy!”
“That’s how I found out,” Owens said during a phone interview this week. “If you won it, you got the call. If you didn’t win it, they didn’t call to tell you that you finished second or third.”
One of the most respected legends of OU football, Owens will be recognized for the 50th anniversary of his winning the Heisman Trophy during this year’s ceremony Saturday in New York. He is unable to attend because of an illness in his family but will be represented by Billy Sims, who won the Heisman as an OU running back in 1978.
Owens and Sims are joined in that exclusive fraternity by fellow Sooners Billy Vessels (1952), Jason White (2003), Sam Bradford (2008), Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018).
“To see the University of Oklahoma have seven Heisman Trophy winners, which is tied for the most Heisman winners in college football, it just makes me proud to be a part of it,” Owens said.
Owens, who turned 72 on Monday, grew up in Miami, Oklahoma, and went on to set records in Norman that still stand today: most carries in a game (55), season (393) and career (958); most rushing touchdowns in a career (57); most 100-yard games in a career (23).
As a senior, Owens rushed for more than 100 yards in nine of 10 games and 200 yards in three games. He totaled 1,523 rushing yards and 23 TDs to finish ahead of Purdue quarter Mike Phipps in the Heisman voting.
“As a kid, I wanted to come to the University of Oklahoma and just play football, just be a part of this program,” he said. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have even thought of winning a Heisman Trophy. Nobody wins a Heisman by themselves.
“I played for a great university and had absolutely great teammates, great coaches. I was a benefactor of winning the Heisman, but when I look at the Heisman, I don’t think about me. I think about those teammates and coaches because there’s no way I could have won the Heisman by myself. I had a lot of help.”
For the trip to New York City to receive his Heisman Trophy, Owens took his parents, his wife, his coaches and his fullback, Mike Harper, a Jenks native.
“He and I started three years together,” Owens said. “He never missed a block. He was absolutely the best blocking back in the country.”
In New York, Owens met athletes and celebrities — Joe Namath, Johnny Carson, Muhammad Ali — and flew back on Air Force One with President Richard Nixon, who was headed to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Texas-Arkansas game that determined the national champion.
“What a trip,” Owens said. “How do you forget that?”
Owens attended the Heisman ceremony for more than 30 years and said he takes his annual vote seriously. Among the finalists this year is OU quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has compiled 4,889 yards of total offense.
“I’m so impressed with him,” Owens said. “He’s a winner. You can just tell by his attitude and his interviews, the way he approaches each game.”