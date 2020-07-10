OSU’s Chuba Hubbard

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard will likely be a handful for Oregon State’s defense Friday night, Guerin Emig says. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

Oklahoma State will no longer be playing Oregon State on Sept. 3 after the Pac-12 announced on Friday that several fall sports, including football, will only participate in conference games.

Following the announcement, OSU tweeted out this statement Friday night: With @BeaverFootball having been slated to visit us this season, the @pac12 decision to play only conference games has an obvious impact on our home football schedule. We will explore our options and communicate with our season ticket holders in the coming days."

The Big Ten Conference was the first Power 5 Conference to announce a conference-only schedule on Thursday because of COVID-19 concerns. The Big Ten’s decision came after the Ivy League decided on Wednesday to push its football season to start in January. Reports suggest that the ACC is also expected to cancel nonconference games.  

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”

The Big 12 Conference hasn’t announced if it will follow suit with playing conference-only games.

OSU's season opener as of now would be against Tulsa on Sept. 12 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The other nonconference game is scheduled for Sept. 19 against Western Illinois, also in Stillwater, before the conference schedule is expected to start at TCU on Oct. 3. 

