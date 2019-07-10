Oklahoma has won the past four Big 12 Championships, and the Big 12 football preseason poll has pegged the Sooners as the favorites to win their fifth consecutive title this season.
The preseason poll, voted upon by the media, was released Wednesday and put OU at the top of the conference for the fourth consecutive year.
The Sooners haven’t disappointed the polls in the past three seasons. OU has led the preseason rankings seven times since 2011.
The Sooners’ 12 championships, starting with their first in 2000, are the most by any football program in the conference. No other team has more than three.
Oklahoma State won its only conference title in 2011 and the poll put the Cowboys at fifth behind Texas, Iowa State, and TCU.
The Big 12 Championship game between the top two teams in the conference standings is Dec. 7.
Each Big 12 Conference school will be represented on Monday and Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, at the AT&T Stadium for Big 12 Media Days.
Big 12 Media Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma (68) 761 votes
2. Texas (9) 696 votes
3. Iowa State 589 votes
4. TCU 474 votes
5. Oklahoma State 460 votes
6. Baylor 453 votes
7. Texas Tech 281 votes
8. West Virginia 241 votes
9. Kansas State 191 votes
10. Kansas 89 votes